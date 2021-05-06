Tata Elxsi Ltd Slides 5.12%

Tata Elxsi Ltd has added 26.99% over last one month compared to 3.75% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 5.12% today to trade at Rs 3651.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.32% to quote at 26336.35. The index is down 3.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd decreased 2.43% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 95.59 % over last one year compared to the 53.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Elxsi Ltd has added 26.99% over last one month compared to 3.75% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12561 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35788 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3944.55 on 05 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 740.6 on 27 May 2020.

