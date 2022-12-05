Angel One client base climbs 67% YoY in November

Angel One rallied 6.87% to Rs 1,458 after the brokerage company said its client base jumped 66.5% to 12.19 million in November 2022 as against 7.32 millions recorded in November 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 2.6% month on month (MoM) from 11.88 million clients in October 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.32 million in November 2022 as compared with 0.34 million in October 2022 (down 6.3%) and 0.45 million in November 2021 (down 28.3%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 12,97,100 crore in November 2022 (down 6.6% MoM and up 79.7% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 12,59,900 crore, in November 2022 (down 7.2% MoM and up 79.1% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 3,700 crore (up 6.1% MoM and down 23.8% YoY) and commodity segment improved to Rs 18,900 crore (up 7.2% MoM and up 155.1% YoY) in November 2022.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.1% in November 2022 as against 21.7% in October 2022 and 21% in November 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.1% (down 56 bps MoM while on YoY basis it remained constant), cash market share was at 12.9% (down 183 bps MoM and down 69 bps YoY) in November 2022.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment was at 51.3% (down 213 bps MoM and up 1,473 bps YoY) in November 2022.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The company reported 59.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.6 crore on a 35.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 716.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Angel One slipped 3.16% to Rs 1,568.45 on the BSE.

