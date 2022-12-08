Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 21.47 points or 0.37% at 5796.61 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 7.28%), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 4.9%),Gravita India Ltd (up 4.18%),Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.05%),Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 3.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd (up 2.82%), Stylam Industries Ltd (up 2.38%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 1.96%), Everest Industries Ltd (up 1.73%), and Mukand Ltd (up 1.71%).

On the other hand, Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 2.34%), GHCL Ltd (down 1.99%), and Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 1.75%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.26 or 0.05% at 62441.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.9 points or 0.05% at 18570.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.31 points or 0.23% at 29827.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.67 points or 0.26% at 9257.42.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

