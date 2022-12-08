JSW Steel crude steel production jumps 16% YoY in November

The steel major's standalone crude steel production in November 2022 stood at 16.90 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 16% YoY.

JSW Steel recorded crude steel production of 14.60 lakh tonnes in November 2021.

The production of flat rolled products jumped 19% to 11.86 lakh tones in November 2022 as against 9.99 lakh tones in November 2021. The production of long rolled products rose 5% to 3.47 lakh tonnes in November 2022 as compared to 3.32 lakh tonnes in same period last year.

As part of product sustainability initiatives, the Roofing Sheets portfolio comprising colour-coated range marketed under the brand JSW Colouron+ and JSW Radiance, the Galvalume range marketed under the brands JSW Silveron+, JSW Silveron and JSW Vishwas+ and the Galvanised range marketed under brand JSW Vishwas are certified for GreenPro - Green Product certification by CII - IGBC. These products are marketed through subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products and manufactured at its facilities in Vasind, Kalmeshwar and Tarapur, JSW Steel stated in the press release.

JSW Steel ls the flagship business of the diversified, JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28.5 MTPA in India and the USA (including capaclties under joint control).

The steel major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 848 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 7,170 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% to Rs 41,122 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 31,909 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Shares of JSW Steel rose 0.14% to Rs 739.45 on the BSE.

