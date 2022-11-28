Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 14.88 points or 0.27% at 5591.54 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 5.75%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.71%),Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (down 2.6%),JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (down 2.42%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dynemic Products Ltd (down 2.3%), Satia Industries Ltd (down 2.2%), Kuantum Papers Ltd (down 2.18%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 2.15%), and Transpek Industry Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 7.6%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 5.52%), and NACL Industries Ltd (up 5.18%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.7 or 0.64% at 62690.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.75 points or 0.53% at 18611.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.74 points or 0.63% at 29385.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.45 points or 0.51% at 9089.13.

On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 1469 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)