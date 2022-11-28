Reliance Industries Ltd soars 3.28%

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2703.55, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% jump in NIFTY and a 16.28% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2703.55, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 6.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26452.6, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2727.4, up 3.46% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 10.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% jump in NIFTY and a 16.28% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 40.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

