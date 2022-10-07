Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 226.47 points or 1.18% at 18951.61 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.51%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.84%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.75%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.05%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.82%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.4%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 158.58 or 0.27% at 58063.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.75 points or 0.32% at 17277.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.4 points or 0.02% at 29091.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.99 points or 0.57% at 8945.84.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 1717 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

