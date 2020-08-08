Bata India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.70% to Rs 135.08 croreNet loss of Bata India reported to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 100.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.70% to Rs 135.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 882.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales135.08882.76 -85 OPM %-63.5627.56 -PBDT-61.66228.82 PL PBT-134.74155.81 PL NP-100.89100.97 PL
