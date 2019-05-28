Bayer CropScience reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 57.10% to Rs 128.80 crore

Net Loss of CropScience reported to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.10% to Rs 128.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 300.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 237.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 300.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 2685.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2709.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

128.80300.202685.702709.90-94.57-5.4313.9015.11-116.80-12.20400.50436.90-125.40-21.00366.30403.80-79.80-12.90237.60300.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)