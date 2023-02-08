Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Oswal Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.040.04-25.000-0.010-0.010-0.010

