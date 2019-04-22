Bedmutha Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ltd, Carbon Ltd, Ltd and Akme Star Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2019.

Ltd, Carbon Ltd, Ltd and Akme Star Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2019.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd tumbled 10.22% to Rs 18 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12375 shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 9.69% to Rs 13.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

Carbon Ltd crashed 9.03% to Rs 434. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28459 shares in the past one month.

Ltd dropped 8.46% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10803 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Ltd fell 8.33% to Rs 55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 583 shares in the past one month.

