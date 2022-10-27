Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 30.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares

IIFL Finance Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 October 2022.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 30.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.94% to Rs.1,915.00. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 29.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.389.55. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28329 shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.1,734.25. Volumes stood at 40442 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 66318 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10779 shares. The stock rose 5.18% to Rs.3,283.00. Volumes stood at 7734 shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.861.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

