Digicontent Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and Flexituff Ventures International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2022.

Digicontent Ltd crashed 12.81% to Rs 17.35 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 74914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64346 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 11.49% to Rs 207.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82032 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 91.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39360 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd slipped 9.65% to Rs 36.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1356 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd pared 9.53% to Rs 25.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3704 shares in the past one month.

