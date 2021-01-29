BEL rises after good Q3 numbers

Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 1.33% to Rs 133 after the PSU company posted a 25% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore on a 4% rise in net sales to Rs 2269.93 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax rose 27.3% year-on-year to Rs 379.55 crore in Q3 FY21. Current tax expense spiked by 27.6% to Rs 109.43 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

BEL said its order book position of the company as on 1 January 2021 stood at Rs 54,791 crore.

Meanwhile, the PSU Enterprise declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.4 per equity share to be paid to the eligible shareholders as on 5 February 2021, being the record date fixed for the purpose.

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 31 December 2020.

