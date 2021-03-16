Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and Jindal Poly Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2021.

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and Jindal Poly Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2021.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 104.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd crashed 7.40% to Rs 114.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd tumbled 5.23% to Rs 1229.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47104 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 97.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91809 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 871.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45268 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)