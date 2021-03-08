Volumes spurt at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21603 shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 March 2021.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21603 shares. The stock rose 3.08% to Rs.3,556.80. Volumes stood at 95182 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 12901 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3333 shares. The stock rose 7.01% to Rs.965.85. Volumes stood at 2244 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd clocked volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99446 shares. The stock gained 10.74% to Rs.125.30. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 50850 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20180 shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.872.75. Volumes stood at 18874 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1951 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1009 shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.1,506.95. Volumes stood at 680 shares in the last session.

