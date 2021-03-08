Volumes spurt at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21603 shares
Grindwell Norton Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 March 2021.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21603 shares. The stock rose 3.08% to Rs.3,556.80. Volumes stood at 95182 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 12901 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3333 shares. The stock rose 7.01% to Rs.965.85. Volumes stood at 2244 shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd clocked volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99446 shares. The stock gained 10.74% to Rs.125.30. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 50850 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20180 shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.872.75. Volumes stood at 18874 shares in the last session.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1951 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1009 shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.1,506.95. Volumes stood at 680 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU