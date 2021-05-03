Auto stocks gain

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 80.91 points or 0.37% at 21748.71 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Exide Industries Ltd (up 3.57%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.93%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.78%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.53%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Ltd (up 0.47%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.39%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 3.98%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.44%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.97%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 362.4 or 0.74% at 48419.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.65 points or 0.59% at 14545.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.88 points or 0.59% at 21798.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.73 points or 0.23% at 6972.54.

On BSE,1293 shares were trading in green, 1013 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)