Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Force Motors in spotlight

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company produced 1,65,576 units in June 2021, against 50,742 units of production in June 2020. Production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions.
NMDC said that the Government of India, the promoter, proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares in the company (representing 4% of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (representing 3.49% of the total paid-up equity) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs. 165 per share.
Force Motors said that production of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors stood at 1,757 units in June 2021.
Dynemic Products informed that the company has started commercial production for food colors plant at its manufacturing unit at Dahej, Gujarat. The cost of setting up the plant with an annual capacity of 2,760 MT is approximately Rs 150 crore.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions said the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted 1.38 crore shares at Rs 73.10 per share to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) on a preferential allotment basis for consideration other than cash.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU