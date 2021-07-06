Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Force Motors in spotlight

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company produced 1,65,576 units in June 2021, against 50,742 units of production in June 2020. Production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions.

NMDC said that the Government of India, the promoter, proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares in the company (representing 4% of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (representing 3.49% of the total paid-up equity) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs. 165 per share.

Force Motors said that production of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors stood at 1,757 units in June 2021.

Dynemic Products informed that the company has started commercial production for food colors plant at its manufacturing unit at Dahej, Gujarat. The cost of setting up the plant with an annual capacity of 2,760 MT is approximately Rs 150 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions said the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted 1.38 crore shares at Rs 73.10 per share to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) on a preferential allotment basis for consideration other than cash.

