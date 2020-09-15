JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.73% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.73% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.9731.54 -75 OPM %-1.637.26 -PBDT-0.381.96 PL PBT-1.320.88 PL NP-0.930.59 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:47 IST

