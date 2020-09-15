Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.73% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.73% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.9731.54-1.637.26-0.381.96-1.320.88-0.930.59

