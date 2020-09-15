Nirav Commercials standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.941.1420.219.650.190.110.180.100.130.10

