Nirav Commercials standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Nirav Commercials rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.941.14 -18 OPM %20.219.65 -PBDT0.190.11 73 PBT0.180.10 80 NP0.130.10 30
