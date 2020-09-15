Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Shree Securities rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 OPM %76.9230.77 -PBDT0.110.04 175 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.110.04 175
