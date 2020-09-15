JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indo Tech Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shree Securities rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 OPM %76.9230.77 -PBDT0.110.04 175 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.110.04 175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU