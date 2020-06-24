Berger Paints gains after declaring Q4 result

Shares of paint major Berger Paints India were trading 1.44% higher at Rs 522.90 after the company declared its Q4 result after market hours yesterday, 23 June 2020.

Berger Paints India reported a 6.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 103.72 crore on a 8% fall in net sales to Rs 1354.84 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 159.21 crore in Q4 March 2020, falling 12.5% from Rs 181.92 reported in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA (excluding other income) fell 7.6% to Rs 208.4 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2020 from Rs 225.6 crore registered in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 32.8% to Rs 656.10 crore in fiscal year ended 31 March 2020 (FY20) as against Rs 493.89 crore reported in fiscal year ended 31 March 2019 (FY19). Net sales for FY20 stood at Rs 6,365.82 crore in FY20, rising 5% from Rs 6,061.86 crore in FY19.

Berger Paints India is the second largest paint company in the country. Berger Paints India is headquartered at Kolkata, with 16 strategically located manufacturing units across India (including the subsidiaries), 2 in Nepal, 1 each in Poland and Russia and about 162 stock points. The company also has an international presence in 4 countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland and Russia).

