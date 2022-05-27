Berger Paints rises after decent Q4 outcome

Shares of Berger Paints India gained 1.33% to Rs 575.60 after the paint maker reported a 5.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.66 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 208.59 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations rose 8% year on year to Rs 2,187.51 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 296.44 crore, up 4.6% from Rs 283.37 crore in Q4 FY21

Total expenses were up by 8.8% year on year to Rs 1,841.07 crore during the period under review. Cost of raw material rose 6.1% to Rs 1,349.20 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,272.17 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 increased by 3.24% to Rs 346.44 crore from Rs 335.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. EBITDA margin fell to 15.84% in Q4 FY22 from 16.56% reported in corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a 15.7% rise in net profit to Rs 832.82 crore on a 28.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,761.78 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 over the year ended 31 March 2021.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 3.1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

