Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 313.55 points or 1.22% at 26118.04 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.98%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.15%),HEG Ltd (up 2.63%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.37%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.79%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.79%), Graphite India Ltd (up 1.51%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.27%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.08%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.39%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.51 or 0.76% at 54665.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.15 points or 0.92% at 16319.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 380.22 points or 1.5% at 25698.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.07 points or 1.35% at 7943.33.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 572 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

