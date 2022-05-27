Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 514.88 points or 1.81% at 28961.24 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (up 8.18%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 4.56%),Coforge Ltd (up 4.38%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.26%),Aptech Ltd (up 3.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.76%), Mindtree Ltd (up 3.73%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.67%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.65%), and R Systems International Ltd (up 3.6%).

On the other hand, eClerx Services Ltd (down 3.78%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.51%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.51 or 0.76% at 54665.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.15 points or 0.92% at 16319.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 380.22 points or 1.5% at 25698.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.07 points or 1.35% at 7943.33.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 572 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

