Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.697.730.121.290.010.090.010.090.010.09

