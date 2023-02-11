JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashoka Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.697.73 12 OPM %0.121.29 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT0.010.09 -89 NP0.010.09 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU