JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashoka Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 203.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.62% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 203.23% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.871.41 33 OPM %83.9681.56 -PBDT1.110.45 147 PBT1.080.40 170 NP0.940.31 203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU