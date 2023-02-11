Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 203.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.62% to Rs 1.87 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 203.23% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.871.41 33 OPM %83.9681.56 -PBDT1.110.45 147 PBT1.080.40 170 NP0.940.31 203
