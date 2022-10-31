Best Agrolife's subsidiary receives Indian patent for a fungicidal composition

Best Agrolife announced that Seedlings India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent office-Government of India, (vide patent number 410115) for an invention entitled, A synergistic fungicidal composition comprising of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole' for the term of 20 years commencing from 17 November 2022.

The said patent aims to cover the fungicidal composition of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole which is going to emerge as a highly effective crop solution against late blight and downy mildew in tomato and grapes crops respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)