Best Agrolife's subsidiary receives Indian patent for a fungicidal composition

-
ALSO READ
TVS Electronics buys business, intellectual rights of GTID Solutions
Trademark your brand with Markmybrand - your one-stop solution for full-service intellectual property firm
India sees a jump of 41 places in 7 years in the Global Innovation Index 2022
Vikas Lifecare gets patent for Recycling of Waste Plastics
Monsoon's Progress Will Help Accelerate Sowing Of Kharif Crops Says SEA
-
Best Agrolife announced that Seedlings India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent office-Government of India, (vide patent number 410115) for an invention entitled, A synergistic fungicidal composition comprising of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole' for the term of 20 years commencing from 17 November 2022.
The said patent aims to cover the fungicidal composition of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole which is going to emerge as a highly effective crop solution against late blight and downy mildew in tomato and grapes crops respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU