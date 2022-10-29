JUST IN
Business Standard

Laurus Labs' Parawada unit undergoes USFDA's PAI inspection

Capital Market 

Laurus Labs announced that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from 24 October 2022 to 28 October 2022.

The company has been issued a Form 483 with one observation.

The observation is procedural in nature. The Company will address the observation within stipulated timelines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 12:36 IST

