Laurus Labs' Parawada unit undergoes USFDA's PAI inspection

Laurus Labs announced that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from 24 October 2022 to 28 October 2022.

The company has been issued a Form 483 with one observation.

The observation is procedural in nature. The Company will address the observation within stipulated timelines.

