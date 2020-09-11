Oswal Agro Mills standalone net profit declines 64.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 64.20% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
