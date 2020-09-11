Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.52% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.58% to Rs 5.38 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 95.52% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.58% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.3813.31 -60 OPM %2.239.77 -PBDT0.201.04 -81 PBT0.040.85 -95 NP0.030.67 -96
