Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 177.25 points or 0.69% at 25590.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Granules India Ltd (down 7.53%), Hikal Ltd (down 7.33%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 3.52%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.93%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.54%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.52%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.49%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 2.05%), and Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.04%).

On the other hand, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 19.93%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 5.99%), and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 5.49%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.43 or 0.01% at 61227.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.05 points or 0.13% at 18278.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.12 points or 0.6% at 31137.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.32 points or 0.34% at 9227.2.

On BSE,2262 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

