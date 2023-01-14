Bharat Agri Fert board to mull stock split

The company's board will consider a stock split on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

The board of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty will consider sub-division of equity shares from the face value of Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share.

The board will also consider approval of alteration of capital clause of memorandum of association and any other business with the permission of the chair.

Shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty rose 1.07% to Rs 1098.95 on Friday, 13 January 2023.

On a consolidated basis, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 52.69% year-on-year to Rs 6.52 crore in Q2 September 2022.

