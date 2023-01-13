Ganesh Housing Corp slides as Q3 PAT declines 15% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 1.71% to Rs 382 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 14.73% to Rs 24.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 21.12 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations decreased 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 76.07 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total expense tumbled 50.12% YoY to Rs 25.60 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 32.69 crore (up 76.06% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.54 crore (up 56.34% YoY).

Ganesh Housing Corporation is the leading real estate developers in the Gujarat state with a legacy that spans more than 6 decades.

