Ganesh Housing Corp slides as Q3 PAT declines 15% YoY to Rs 24 cr

-
ALSO READ
Select CITYWALK celebrates an environmentally friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; installs an eco-friendly Ganesh Idol made from repurposed diyas
Kajaria Ceramics declines on Q2 PAT slides 40% YoY to Rs 70 cr
Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT declines 20% YoY
Bharat Forge declines after Q2 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 268 cr
Radico Khaitan declines after Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 52 cr
-
Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 1.71% to Rs 382 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 14.73% to Rs 24.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 21.12 crore in Q3 FY22.Revenue from operations decreased 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 76.07 crore in Q3 FY22.
Total expense tumbled 50.12% YoY to Rs 25.60 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 32.69 crore (up 76.06% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.54 crore (up 56.34% YoY).
Ganesh Housing Corporation is the leading real estate developers in the Gujarat state with a legacy that spans more than 6 decades.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU