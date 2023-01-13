JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Wonderla Holidays in talks with MP Govt for setting up an amusement park

Care Ratings assigns "BBB/Stable/A3+" rating to Bombay Dyeing
Business Standard

Ganesh Housing Corp slides as Q3 PAT declines 15% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Capital Market 

Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 1.71% to Rs 382 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 14.73% to Rs 24.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 21.12 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations decreased 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 76.07 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total expense tumbled 50.12% YoY to Rs 25.60 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 32.69 crore (up 76.06% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.54 crore (up 56.34% YoY).

Ganesh Housing Corporation is the leading real estate developers in the Gujarat state with a legacy that spans more than 6 decades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU