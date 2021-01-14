Bharat Dynamics and Thales partner to manufacture STARStreak Air Defence System in India

-
ALSO READ
Cyient receives 2020 Supplier Performance Award from Thales
Bharat Dynamics jumps on order win
Bharat Dynamics flags off delivery of first heavy weight torpedo Varunastra
Bharat Dynamics reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bharat Dynamics Q2 PAT tumbles 75% to Rs 26 cr
-
Bharat Dynamics and Thales have signed a Teaming Agreement to work in partnership on the STARStreak Air Defence system with the support of both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.
The Teaming Agreement was signed at a virtual ceremony held on 13 January 2021.
BDL will become a part of the STARStreak global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of the system to existing and future STARStreak Air Defence customers, including the UK Armed Forces through this agreement.
BDL, as a part of its Global Outreach, is endeavouring to forge alliance with foreign companies to take the "Make in India" mission further.
Earlier, Thales and BDL have signed a "Memorandum of Understanding‟ to assess the opportunity for the transfer of technology for STARStreak.
The signing of this teaming agreement confirms a positive outcome from that exploration process.
Today's agreement will also provide opportunity for BDL to offer STARStreak missile system to the Indian Armed Forces with a minimum of 60% of indigenous content, as well as Design and Development of the system, qualifying it under the "Make in India‟ programme.
The agreement also represents opportunity for industrial cooperation between UK and India and will facilitate for closer collaboration and co-development between industries of the two nations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU