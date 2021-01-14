Bharat Dynamics and Thales partner to manufacture STARStreak Air Defence System in India

Bharat Dynamics and Thales have signed a Teaming Agreement to work in partnership on the STARStreak Air Defence system with the support of both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.

The Teaming Agreement was signed at a virtual ceremony held on 13 January 2021.

BDL will become a part of the STARStreak global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of the system to existing and future STARStreak Air Defence customers, including the UK Armed Forces through this agreement.

BDL, as a part of its Global Outreach, is endeavouring to forge alliance with foreign companies to take the "Make in India" mission further.

Earlier, Thales and BDL have signed a "Memorandum of Understanding‟ to assess the opportunity for the transfer of technology for STARStreak.

The signing of this teaming agreement confirms a positive outcome from that exploration process.

Today's agreement will also provide opportunity for BDL to offer STARStreak missile system to the Indian Armed Forces with a minimum of 60% of indigenous content, as well as Design and Development of the system, qualifying it under the "Make in India‟ programme.

The agreement also represents opportunity for industrial cooperation between UK and India and will facilitate for closer collaboration and co-development between industries of the two nations.

