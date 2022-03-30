Real Estate stocks spurt

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 55.13 points or 1.52% at 3673.18 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.43%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.22%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.09%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.69%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.31%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.24%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.14%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.09%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.45%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 441.18 or 0.76% at 58384.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 0.68% at 17443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.44 points or 1.17% at 28153.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.11 points or 0.58% at 8473.32.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

