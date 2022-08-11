Wipro launches sovereign cybersecurity offering for Australian govt

-
The IT major announced the launch of Wipro Shelde Australia, a sovereign cybersecurity offering for the Australian government and critical infrastructure industries, to help navigate the cyber threat landscape.Wipro acquired Ampion in 2021 and in integrating its two businesses - Shelde and Revolution IT - into Wipro, it gained access to specialist Australian cybersecurity, DevOps and engineering capabilities. The specialist Australian cybersecurity services provided by Shelde will now be promoted under the new offering, the IT major said in a statement.
This offering will provide clients access to local next-generation cybersecurity services through a pool of national security cleared consultants, experienced with the PGPA Act, Privacy Act, Protective Security Policy Framework, Essential 8, The Information Security Manual and Commonwealth Risk Management Policy.
It will bolster Wipro's comprehensive global cybersecurity and risk services to help clients meet critical business imperatives.
Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.
The IT major's consolidated net profit dropped 16.96% to Rs 2,563.6 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 21,528.6 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.
Shares of Wipro fell 1.34% to Rs 430.10 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.
