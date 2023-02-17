Dilip Buildcon announces execution of concession agreement with NHAI for road project

Dilip Buildcon announced that "Maradgi S Andola -Baswantpur Highways" wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on 16 February 2023.

The project entails development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km. 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgi S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH-150C (Package-III of Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The company bid project cost is Rs 1589 crore.

