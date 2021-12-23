Bharat Forge Ltd stays supported

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 694, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.4% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 694, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17086. The Sensex is at 57389.88, up 0.81%. Bharat Forge Ltd has slipped around 6.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10652.55, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 694.05, up 1.43% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 31.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.4% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)