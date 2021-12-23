RBL Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% jump in NIFTY and a 16.47% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17086. The Sensex is at 57389.88, up 0.81%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 10.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35029.5, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

