Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 6.49%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 2.16%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 6.49% today to trade at Rs 41. The S&P BSE Power index is up 2.16% to quote at 1731.79. The index is up 10.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 3.4% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 3.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 6.04 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 7.89% over last one month compared to 10.77% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 61.3 on 30 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.2 on 25 Mar 2020.

