Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.93% to Rs 2.62 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.93% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.6213.74 -81 OPM %6.492.69 -PBDT0.180.39 -54 PBT0.070.29 -76 NP0.050.21 -76

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:24 IST

