Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.93% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.6213.746.492.690.180.390.070.290.050.21

