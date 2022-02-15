Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 361.1, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 11.49% rally in NIFTY and a 32.13% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 361.1, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.37% on the day, quoting at 17073.25. The Sensex is at 57206.9, up 1.42%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 9.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23899.8, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

