Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 5.7 points or 0.18% at 3205.9 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 9.98%), NLC India Ltd (down 7.7%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.94%),PTC India Ltd (down 4.17%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 2.18%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.72%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.67%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.11%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.47%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.78%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1214.75 or 2.15% at 57620.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 357.8 points or 2.12% at 17200.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.07 points or 0.69% at 27691.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.05 points or 1.11% at 8356.3.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 1699 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

