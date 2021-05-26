Transport Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2021.

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2021.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd surged 16.39% to Rs 355.85 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5513 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 14.01% to Rs 460.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13983 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd spiked 12.18% to Rs 261.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12808 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd exploded 12.04% to Rs 1001.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7608 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd jumped 11.20% to Rs 653.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14376 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)