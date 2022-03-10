Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 349.7, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.57% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 349.7, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24459.1, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

