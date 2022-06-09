Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 2.62%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.4, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% jump in NIFTY and a 26.43% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 7.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

