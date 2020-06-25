Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 0.88%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 21.95% over last one month compared to 20.57% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 13% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 0.88% today to trade at Rs 381.95. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.48% to quote at 5349.98. The index is up 20.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.56% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 12.02 % over last one year compared to the 12.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 21.95% over last one month compared to 20.57% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13475 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 549.7 on 21 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

