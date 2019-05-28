Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions

Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.05, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.32% in last one year as compared to a 11.84% gain in and a 22.51% gain in the Energy.

Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 404.05, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11892.65. The Sensex is at 39560.75, down 0.31%. Corporation Ltd has added around 6.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16382.65, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 404.65, up 0.55% on the day. is down 0.32% in last one year as compared to a 11.84% gain in NIFTY and a 22.51% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 12.22 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)