CII Calls For Extension of Investment Allowance to All Sectors
Business Standard

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions

Capital Market 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.05, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.32% in last one year as compared to a 11.84% gain in NIFTY and a 22.51% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 404.05, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11892.65. The Sensex is at 39560.75, down 0.31%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 6.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16382.65, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 404.65, up 0.55% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 0.32% in last one year as compared to a 11.84% gain in NIFTY and a 22.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:00 IST

