Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AksharChem (India) Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, Palred Technologies Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2019.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 32.4 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1063 shares in the past one month.
AksharChem (India) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 323.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 378 shares in the past one month.
Country Condos Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18264 shares in the past one month.
Palred Technologies Ltd added 19.89% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1492 shares in the past one month.
Manugraph India Ltd advanced 18.48% to Rs 25.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2839 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
